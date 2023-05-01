Navi Mumbai: Aapla Dawakhana begins operations at Arogya Vardhini Kendra in Kharghar

Representative image |

Navi Mumbai: The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana' will become operational from May 1 in Arogya Vardhini Kendra at Sector 12 in Kharghar under Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). This hospital will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknathji Shinde at 10 AM through video-conferencing.

Apart from OPD, free check-ups and free medicines will be provided to the patients.

Based on guidelines issued by the Health Department of the State Government, the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana will become functional from May 1, 2023 at Arogya Vardhini Kendra in Sector 12, Kharghar.

Clinic to benefit slums in the surrounding areas

The clinic will benefit people living in densely populated areas of urban areas as well as slums who are areas deprived of health services. In addition, 'Aapla Dawakhana' has been started to make hospitals state of the state smart with latest technology, to provide consistent health quality services and to monitor and control the outbreak of various diseases.

Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana has been established to increase the health index by providing accessible and affordable world-class quality healthcare services.

