 Navi Mumbai: Former MP Ramseth Thakur and PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh inaugurate Oxipark
The Oxypark, was built on the behalf of Koshish Foundation near Shaheed Bhosle Petrol Pump in Panvel City.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Former MP Ramseth Thakur and PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh inaugurate Oxipark

Navi Mumbai: The development of Oxypark has added to the beauty of Panvel City. The park developed by Koshish Foundation was inaugurated Former MP Ramseth Thakur and PMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh on Friday evening.

The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said that he is proud that the NGO started the initiative to create Oxypark within the municipal limits. He said that this has helped the municipality to get the first rank in the 'D' class municipal group in the city beautification and cleanliness competition 2023 in the state of Maharashtra. Such activities encourage society.

Various dignitaries were present at the inauguration programme

On the occasion, BJP District President MLA Prashant Thakur, Municipal Assembly Ex-House Leader and President of Koshish Foundation Paresh Thakur, BJP City President Jayant Pagde, Ex-Corporator Anil Bhagat, among others were present.

MLA Prashant Thakur asserted that Panvel City will not take a long time to be transformed into a smart city if organizations like Koshish Foundation come forward and execute Oxypark-like initiatives. 

