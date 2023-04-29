Navi Mumbai: Redevelopment site blasts rattle Vashi residents, civic body chief assures action

Rattled by the continuous blasts at redevelopment sites in Vashi’s sector-9, residents of neighbouring buildings have sent an SOS to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Delegation of residents meet NMMC chief

A delegation of the JN-4 type apartment owners association met NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Thursday to appraise him of the crisis at the redevelopment sites of JN2 type societies.

Association chairman Sudatt Dive said in his memorandum to NMMC that some JN4-type buildings have developed cracks and the residents apprehend imminent dangers. He added that the frequency of the blasts has increased in recent weeks.

Another matter of grave concern is that the Geological Fault line runs through the Thane Creek and the dynamite blasts could lead to disasters, Dive said in his letter.

'Reduce blasting intensity or avoid blasting in residential areas'

Dive said that they have no problem with the redevelopment works. “But the intensity of blasting should be low or there should not be blasting in residential areas,” said Dive, adding that there are senior citizens who are having problems with blast sound and ground vibration.

In addition, the JN4-type buildings were constructed by CIDCO and despite good maintenance, they have become old and continuous blasts may weaken the structure of the building.

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar said the residents have been repeatedly complaining about the blast menace but the authorities are yet to act. Apart from the blasts, the dust emanating from the sites is also worrisome, he said.

NMMC had earlier served notices to over 50 sites for dust pollution

In fact, after the NatConnect Foundation had complained, NMMC served notices on 50-plus sites to take precautions against dust pollution in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, the civic chief assured them that a team of civic officials will visit the site and take necessary action if there are any lapses in the site.

Kumar suggested that the 450 mld water generated by the sewerage treatment plants in the NMMC area could be used for not only construction but arresting dust from filling the air.