Navi Mumbai: NMMC clerk caught accepting ₹5 lakh bribe for internal transfer

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 47 years old clerk attached to the zone 2 of deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) office Koparkahiane of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for allegedly demanding ₹5 lakh from an NMMC official and accepting it.

The clerk was caught red-handed accepting ₹5 lakh. The arrested clerk was identified as Dinesh Rajendra Sonawane.

Bribe for internal transfer

According to official from ACB Navi Mumbai, the complainant is working in the NMMC and to reverse his internal transfer from Nerul to the NMMC headquarters and to send the annual confidential notes of the complainant as soon as possible. The accused servant Sonwane demanded ₹5,00,000 from the complainant on behalf of his superiors.

Based on the complaint, a team of ACB laid a trap and caught Sonwane red-handed while receiving ₹5 lakh on April 28.

The tarp was carried out under the supervision of Sunil Lokhande, Police inspector, ACB, Thane region.