Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests 62-year-old for taking ₹9 lakh bribe

The officials of the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 9 lakh from a person to help him in a criminal offence registered against him at the Dahisar police station.

The ACB has registered an offence on charges of taking undue advantage to influence public servants by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence, under the relevant section of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Accused regularly demanded money from victim

According to the ACB, a case was registered against the complainant under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code at Dahisar police station last year and in the said crime, the accused private person Jayvilas Dalvi had been demanding money from time to time from the complainant, claiming that he was familiar with the investigating officer of the case and would help the victim to get out of the case.

The complainant who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB and filed a complaint in the matter.

On Saturday, the complainant met the accused at Sambhaji Nagar, Dahisar, and thereafter the accused demanded a bribe from the complainant in order to get pre-arrest bail to the complainant and his mother in the case. The ACB officials, who had laid a trap, caught the accused red-handed as soon as he accepted the bribe amount.