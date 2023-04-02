Mumbai: Man parks at BMC 'pay & park', receives fine | Pixabay

A biker received an e-challan from the Borivali Traffic Division, after they towed his bike from a ‘pay and park’ lot outside Borivali west station, where he had paid the charges, and also received a receipt.

On Thursday, Amit Sedani parked his car outside Suresh Bar & Restaurant on Chandavarkar Road in Borivali West after seeing a BMC pay and park signboard hung on a tree there, complete with rules and parking rates.

As per reports from Mid Day, Sedani paid ₹20 to a person to park the bike at the spot as he wanted to go to Byculla. However, when he returned at noon, his bike was gone.

Sedani's bike was towed

On checking, he found that the bike had been towed by the traffic police and he also received a message about it.

Sedani said that he requested officials to look into the matter and showed them the receipt. The officials told him that there used to be a parking zone there, however, the BMC later terminated the contract.

He was then left with no option but to pay the ₹736 fine to get his vehicle back.

Sedani then asked why there was still a BMC pay and park board stuck on the tree if it was a no-parking zone.

Senior Inspector Sachin Pardeshi of Borivali Traffic Division told Mid Day that they only tow vehicles from no parking zones and Sedani must have parked in such a place adding that he will get a full refund if he was cheated.