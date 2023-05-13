Navi Mumbai News: After industrial units & gardens, NMMC to supply recycled sewage water to public toilets

NMMC headquarters | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: After supplying recycled sewage water to industrial units, gardens and vegetation along road dividers, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has now decided to supply it to public toilets. The project will start with Ghansoli ward.

At present, all the public toilets in Navi Mumbai get potable water. However, a big question mark over rainfall this year, the civic body wants to save as much as possible for public use and provide recycled water for purposes other than drinking.

According to the engineering department, there are nearly 90 public, community and ‘She’ toilets in Ghansoli and the work of supplying recycled water is at the last stage. The NMMC plans to gradually widen the ambit.

480MLD of water withdrawn from Morbe Dam daily to supply water to Navi Mumbai

Around 480MLD of water is withdrawn from Morbe Dam daily to supply water to Navi Mumbai citizens. Apart from the city, the NMMC has to supply seven villages in the Morbe area and Kamothe in the CIDCO area. However, the Digha ward receives water supply from MIDC. “The purpose of using recycled water for purposes other than drinking is to save potable water. As the demand for water is increasing and the resource is limited, using recycled water can tide over the problem,” said an official.

At present, the civic body supplies recycled water to 40 gardens from Sewerage Treatment plants (STPs). In addition, six industrial units in Turbhe are supplied water from the tertiary-level STP plants in Koparkhairane. The civic body is now in talks with other industrial units. To supply recycled water to industrial units, the civic body laid 53.134km lines from Vashi and Koparkhairane STP plant.

At present, the industrial units in the TTC area get water from the MIDC at ₹22.50 per cubic meter and a total of 50MLD of water is supplied per day. However, the civic body will provide water with tertiary-level treatment at ₹18.50 per cubic meter. The NMMC expects to churn out around ₹494 crore in the next 15 years by supplying treated water.