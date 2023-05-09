Navi Mumbai News: Pumping station installation in Taloja now complete; residents to get adequate water supply

Navi Mumbai News: Pumping station installation in Taloja now complete; residents to get adequate water | Sourced Photo

There is good news for residents of Taloja Phase 1 as the installation of a water pump has been completed and it has also become operational from Friday. Now, the recurring low-pressure water supply will be a thing of the past.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur succeeded in his efforts to improve the water supply in Taloja Phase 1. “The wait of the residents of Taloja Phase 1, who faced acute water shortage for more than five years, is over,” said Thakur.

He said that they will now get plenty of adequate water supply from the new water pump. Former Leader of House at PMC Paresh Thakur, and former corporator Haresh Keni were present on this occasion.

Due to low pressure, water was not reaching many societies. In this regard, BJP's Raigad district president MLA Thakur, BJP leader Prahlad Keni, and former corporator Haresh Keni followed up and held meetings in CIDCO's water supply department. The consistent follow-up brought result and the water pump at Sector 8 has become functional.