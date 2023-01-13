Navi Mumbai: Water supply cut in Taloja on Jan 13 | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: There is no water supply in Taloja node as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is undertaking a repair work at Jambhul water treatment plant (WTP) and feeder mainline on January 13, Friday.

Water supply will resume with low pressure on January 14 2023. Citizens have been requested to use water judiciously.

Water supply announced in Uran earlier

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) earlier announced that it will cut the water supply three days in a week in Uran taluka from Jan 1. The water level of Ransai dam, located in Dighode village in Uran, has depleted and with the current level, it cannot supply water daily. The dam, which had overflowed in July, supplies water to several gram panchayats, Uran township and government establishments.

At present, only 4.655 million cubic metres (MCM) of water is available in Ransai dam that can be supplied to the residents of Uran taluka. The decision for the water cut has been taken in order to conserve and continue the water supply till the monsoon arrives and water levels increase.

As per the information from the office of the deputy engineer (MIDC sub-division), there will be no water supply to 20 gram panchayats in Uran Nagar Parishad and Uran taluka from Jan 1, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

