Navi Mumbai: Uran to face water cuts three days a week

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will cut the water supply three days in a week in Uran taluka from Jan 1. The water level of Ransai dam, located in Dighode village in Uran, has depleted and with the current level, it cannot supply water daily. The dam, which had overflowed in July, supplies water to several gram panchayats, Uran township and government establishments.

At present, only 4.655 million cubic metres (MCM) of water is available in Ransai dam that can be supplied to the residents of Uran taluka. The decision for the water cut has been taken in order to conserve and continue the water supply till the monsoon arrives and water levels increase.

As per the information from the office of the deputy engineer (MIDC sub-division), there will be no water supply to 20 gram panchayats in Uran Nagar Parishad and Uran taluka from Jan 1, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

According to an official, the water cuts will continue till June 2023. “Ransai dam, built 60 years ago, has accumulated a huge amount of silt over time, bringing down its water storage capacity to 4.655 MCM. An additional 10 MLD of water is borrowed each day from CIDCO's Hetwane dam. However, CIDCO is not supplying water and so the decision to cut supply was taken. If the height of Ransai dam is increased, the water shortage can be avoided,” an official from MIDC's engineering department said, adding that a proposal in this regard has been pending for 10 years.

The water cut decision will affect various development works, projects, companies and JNPA in Uran. Various development works are likely to stop due to a scarcity of water.

Ransai dam was built by MIDC around 60 years ago and it is the prime source of water for 20 gram panchayats, the Uran Municipal Council, the JNPT township and various government establishments (including defence establishments), among others.