Navi Mumbai: Major reshuffle at NMMC, depart of 8 Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) changed

In a significant reshuffle at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the departments of eight Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) have been changed. The decision to switch departments is believed to be a result of complaints regarding delayed action against illegal structures and other administrative reasons.

The Encroachment Department, previously under DMC Ambarish Patnigere, has now been assigned to Somnath Potre, DMC of Zone-1. Last month, one of the clerks under DMC Patnigere was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh on his behalf by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Licensing Department shuffle:

Similarly, DMC Dr. Shriram Pawar, who previously oversaw the Licensing Department, has been given additional responsibility as DMC Nitin Narvekar takes charge of the General Administration Department.

Deputy Commissioner Dilip Nerkar, recently deployed in the NMMC, has been entrusted with the primary responsibility of the Parks and Trees Authority Department, along with an additional role in the Legal Department. Previously, DMC Nitin Narvekar held the additional charge of the Parks Department.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Babasaheb Rajale of the Solid Waste Department will now oversee the Clean Maharashtra Mission Cell, Disaster Management Cell, and Security Department.

Yogesh Kaduskar, General Manager of the Transport Department, who also handled the Education Department, has been relieved of dual charges. The Education Department will now be overseen by DMC Anant Jadhav.

The responsibilities of Deputy Commissioner Mangala Malve in the Accounts Department remain unchanged. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar stated in the order that these changes were made to streamline administrative work and enhance public service efficiency.

