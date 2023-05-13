Navi Mumbai News: BJP Youth wing hosts sports event on Paresh Thakur's birthday

Paresh Thakur | Facebook

The Uttar Raigad District Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will hold a number of programmes on the occasion of the birthday of Paresh Thakur, former House Leader of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). The competition will be conducted under the title ‘Khelo Yuva Sports Moment’.

“Youth leader Thakur has always encouraged sports and athletes. It is his belief that the young generation should have outdoor sports activities and maintain good health. Accordingly, sports competitions have been organised on behalf of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha,” said Mayuresh Netkar, President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Raigad District Sports events like taluka level Kabaddi league at Kamothe which will be held on 17 and 18 May, district level Kho-Kho at Kalamboli to be held on 20th May, a volleyball competition at Kharghar, and football tournament at Panvel on May 20 and 21 will be organized.

The football tournament will be held for men’s groups and the winning team will get Rs. 50,000 cash prize, second and third place teams will get Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively. The fourth place will get Rs. 5,555 cash prize and all the winners will be honored with medals.