Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Water Cuts Due To Low Morbe Dam Storage

Morbe Dam | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended the schedule for water cuts in the city due to a decline in gross storage at the Morbe dam, which has dropped to 26.24%. The water department has decided to halt supply during evening hours for three days a week, up from the previous schedule of two days a week without evening water supply.

This decision was made due to poor rainfall and the limited water stock in the Morbe dam. “Last year during the same period, the dam area was already receiving rainfall, but this year we are still waiting for the monsoon to commence. Considering the dwindling water storage in the dam, it was deemed necessary to start water cutbacks,” said a senior engineer. The NMMC provides 476 million litres per day (MLD) of water.

According to the daily water supply report, NMMC can supply water from Morbe for the next 41 days. The maximum water storage level at the dam is 88 meters, but as of June 13, the water level has dropped to 69.42 meters. The civic body has implemented a tri-weekly schedule for each node, which has been shared with housing societies.

“Housing societies and commercial establishments are required to implement water conservation measures. Node-wise water cuts will be adjusted if the dam area receives adequate rainfall, and a decision to roll back the cuts will be taken accordingly,” said the official.

Belapur: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Nerul: Tuesday:Thursday and Saturday

Turbhe: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Vashi: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Koparkhairane: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Ghansoli: Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Airoli: Tuesday and Friday

CIDCO node: Monday, Thursday and Saturday