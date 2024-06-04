Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Reserve Dips To 29%, Water Cuts Announced; Check Details Here

Morbe Dam | File

In wake of the dwindling water reserve in Morbe dam, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced two days of water cuts every week across Navi Mumbai till the monsoon starts.

The water cuts are scheduled across all the nodes of the city, said an NMMC officer. As per civic administration’s estimate, water from Morbe dam can be supplied only for the next 52 days.

“Going by last year's data, the water level at Morbe dam is still sufficient however in event of rainfall getting delayed or if it is not as per the required quantity for the dam to overflow, the administration is taking preventive measures. The cuts are being executed systematically across the nodes. Currently, the dam has 29% water in its reserve,” said an official from the water department.

The water level at Morbe dam is 70.46 meters. The dam overflows at 88 meters. The water cuts were implemented from June 4 onwards. Residents are being forewarned by former corporators to use water sparingly.

“We have received messages informing that water supply will be affected on Mondays and Thursdays as a result water pressure will be less even on the following days. The message has been circulated in society groups so that residents take note,” said Anurag Patil, a resident of Belapur.

As per the timetable set by the water department, water cuts in Koparkhairane node is to be implemented on Tuesdays and Saturdays, in Ghanosli the days are Wednesday and Sunday, in Vashi the cut will be on Thursdays and Mondays, in Nerul water supply will be affected on Tuesdays and Saturdays and in Turbhe the cuts are scheduled on Sundays and Wednesdays.