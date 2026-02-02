Mumbai Weather Update February 2, 2026: Smog Blankets City As AQI Remains ‘Severe’; Wadala & Sewri Worst Affected

ANI X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a cloudy and relatively cool morning on Monday, February 2, with several parts of the city enveloped in a thick smog layer that reduced visibility and posed challenges for early-morning commuters. The persistent haze has once again brought the city’s worsening air quality into sharp focus, as pollution levels continue to remain alarmingly high.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness hazy conditions during the early hours, with clearer skies later in the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 23°C and 31°C. While the temperature pattern has stayed largely consistent over the past week, air quality levels have shown worrying instability, raising concerns among health experts and residents alike.

AQI Remains On Edge

City Sees Rising AQI

Data from AQI.in indicates that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index currently stands at around 300, placing it in the ‘Unhealthy’ category and dangerously close to ‘Severe’. What is particularly concerning is the sustained nature of the pollution. Over the past three days, overall AQI levels have remained high, but the last 24 hours have marked a troubling shift.

AQI.in

Air quality in the city remains in 'poor' category in the early morning hours before improving slightly during the day. However, on Sunday, AQI levels have consistently fluctuated between 250 and 310, indicating prolonged exposure to unhealthy air. Experts warn that sustained exposure at these levels can impact even individuals without pre-existing health conditions.

The deteriorating air quality has been largely attributed to widespread redevelopment and construction activity across Mumbai. Dust emissions from multiple construction sites have accumulated in the atmosphere, forming a dense concentration of particulate matter. Low wind speeds during early morning hours further prevent dispersion, allowing pollution to linger over large parts of the city.

City Hotspots Record Hazardous Levels

Several neighbourhoods reported severe to hazardous air quality. Yagna Nagar emerged as the most polluted pocket, recording an AQI of 421, categorised as ‘hazardous’. Other areas with severe readings included Wadala Truck Terminus (374), Sewri West (371), Swastik Park (359) and Hindu Colony (356).

In contrast, limited pockets reported relatively cleaner air. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 52, falling under the ‘Good’ category. Areas such as Thakur Village (170 – Moderate), Dhakoji Sethpada (183 – Poor), Hanuman Nagar (197 – Poor) and Vidya Nagari (213 – Unhealthy) showed varying pollution levels, though several remained above safe thresholds.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/