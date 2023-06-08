Navi Mumbai: NMMC Expects Rise In Property Tax Collection Post LiDAR Survey Data

Navi Mumbai: More than 3.8 lakh properties have already been surveyed with the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). At present, the property tax department is verifying data collected through LiDAR survey.

The civic body expects that the collection of property tax will increase after the survey as many existing properties have added floors and areas which will be recorded in the survey. The civic body has set a target of ₹801 crore during the financial year 2023-24. The Property Tax department has formed multiple teams to reverify data collected through LiDAR and the whole work will take some time.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner directs officials to share LiDAR survey with property tax depart

Property Tax is one of the major sources of revenue of the civic body

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue of the civic body. The civic body utilizes the collected money for maintaining the existing infrastructure of the city and creating a new one.

For the first time in the history of NMMC, the properties of the city are being surveyed by LiDAR technology. The LiDAR technology, that has the feature of video recording with 360-degree panoramic will help NMMC to identify the unassessed properties in its jurisdiction. The civic body claims that the Lidar-based technology is based on Geographic Information System (GIS mapping) and this will increase the income of the corporation by getting the right information of properties in its jurisdiction. It will improve the financial position of the corporation.

CIDCO constructed houses identified by LiDAR technology

“Many CIDCO constructed houses in Nerul, Koparkhairane, Airoli, Ghansoli, Vashi, and Turbhe wards have been converted into three to five storied buildings. And, many of them have been using portions for commercial purposes. These properties will be reflected in the LiDAR survey,” said a senior civic official from the Property tax department. He added that due to inadequate data, the civic body is losing revenue. “It is essential to get updated information about municipal owned buildings, roads, footpaths, sewers, parks, anganwadis, community temples, crematoriums, libraries, gymnasiums, civic health centers, ponds, street lights, fire stations, grounds, schools, bus stands, public toilets, drains, markets among others for better planning,” said the official.

According to an official attached to the project, the technology, coupled with video recordings, measures the length, breadth, and height of properties and roads on which they stand. The survey will help the civic body to maintain records of any changes made to the buildings.