Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner directs officials to share LiDAR survey with property tax depart | File

Navi Mumbai: The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has directed officials to start providing data of properties being surveyed through the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. The number of properties will increase under the LiDAR survey and the civic body will collect more taxes from the next financial year.

In a review meeting held on Friday, Mr. Narvekar directed the engineering and electrical department of NMMC to provide as much data on properties being surveyed through LiDAR technology to the property tax department by January 31, 2023.

NMMC properties survey

All the properties in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area are being surveyed using Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology.

The municipal commissioner Narvekar also took a close look at the survey proceedings in MIDC areas like CIDCO-developed urban areas, villages, and slums during the meeting.

Using the LiDAR technology, an extensive survey of properties is being carried out with the 360 degrees image using a mobile mapping system. The survey is being conducted in two stages—on-site visit and from the sky by drone—under the LiDAR technology. During the meeting, the civic chief instructed officials to take care of the accuracy of the survey.

12 locations in the NMMC area mapped for survey

The civic chief directed officials to prepare a plan for property tax collection during 2023-24 based on the LiDAR survey.

As part of the survey, Ground Control Points (GCPs) have been set up at 12 locations in the NMMC area for marking the terrestrial survey using LiDAR technology. Of the 12 locations, GCP has been set up at 7 locations. This is being used for geo-reference to obtain images in drone surveys. It will help in getting accurate data.

Apart from properties, during the survey, properties owned by the corporation as well as water pipes, sewerage lines, street lights, and various civic amenities in the city will also be updated. All this information will be useful for the overall development planning of the municipal sector.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner directs agency and officials to expedite LiDAR survey

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)