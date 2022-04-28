Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner directs agency and officials to expedite LiDAR survey

The municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has directed officials to expedite the LiDAR survey work and get necessary permission as early as possible for facilitating the survey works with drones. Around 70 percent on-site mobile van LiDAR survey of properties has been completed.

The survey will be conducted in two stages — on-site visit and from the sky by drone—under the LiDAR technology. While the on-site mobile van LiDAR survey is in progress and 70 percent of works have been completed, the civic body is awaiting police permission for using drones from the sky survey.

All the properties in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area are being surveyed using the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. Civic chief Bangar reviewed the survey work and directed the agency and officials for timely completion.

A senior official from the Property tax department said they have received necessary permissions from the Central and State Governments for using drones. Now, the permission of the local police administration is required, and the additional city engineer of NMMC is following up with the agency.

During the review meeting, civic chief Bangar directed the Property Tax Department to make available commencement certificates and occupation certificates of buildings in the city for facilitating the survey work. He directed officials to prepare a plan for property tax collection from 2023-to 24 based on the LiDAR survey.

As part of the survey, Ground Control Points (GCPs) are being set up at 12 locations in the NMMC area for marking the terrestrial survey using LiDAR technology. Of the 12 locations, GCP has been set up at 7 locations. This will be used for geo-reference to obtain images in drone surveys. It will help in getting accurate data.

Apart from properties, during the survey, properties owned by the corporation as well as water pipes, sewerage lines, street lights, and various civic amenities in the city will also be updated. All this information will be useful for the overall development planning of the municipal sector.

