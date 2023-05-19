Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects pre-monsoon work

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects holding ponds, pumping stations for monsoon preparedness | Sourced Photo

Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai inspected the ongoing pre-monsoon work and directed to complete the work by May 25. Around 55 percent of the work of drain cleaning has been completed.

While inspecting the work, the civic chief Narvekar directed officials to ensure that silt removed from drains must be lifted soon after it dried.

During the inspection, Narvekar was accompanied by City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, and other department officers and engineers.

Pre-monsoon desilting important

"The city of Navi Mumbai, spread in the south-east, has the Sahyadri hills in the east and the extended gulf coast in the west. The water flowing from the mountain ranges reaches the creek through natural channels. Thus, the pre-monsoon drain cleaning work is vital to ensure that the flow of water goes easily towards the creek," said Narvekar.

He further added, "Since Turbhe Police Station is situated in a low-lying area, taking into consideration that water accumulates there during high tide and heavy rains, we will install water pumping pumps at 14 possible places where water accumulation in the city is possible."

Narvekar also instructed officials to clean the drains in the MIDC area and personally inspected the ongoing drain cleaning works there. He stressed the removal of sewage sludge within 48 hours after it is placed on banks for drying, ensuring easy transport and cleanliness.

