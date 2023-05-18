Navi Mumbai News: NMMC requests agencies to remove unauthorised cables hanging from street lights | FPJ

The Electricity Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started removing cables from lamp posts across the city. The unnecessary cables were giving a bad look of the city and also weakening the lamp posts.

“It has been noticed that various types of cables were laid at lamp posts without permission from NMMC. Apart from weakening, it was also changing the direction of the poles,” said an official from NMMC’s Electricity department.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: NMMC conducts cleanliness drive in Airoli

NMMC's previous appeal

The civic electricity department had appealed in the last week of April to remove all such cables like cable operators and Internet Service Providers in the municipal area to remove them within 15 days else ready to face action.

The special campaign was carried out on Tuesday to remove the cables in Airoli under the supervision of Sanjiv Patil and Tanaji Shinde, deputy engineers of the Municipal Corporation.

The civic body has already clarified that the concerned cable operators and internet service providers will be responsible for the inconvenience caused to the citizens.