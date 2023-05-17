 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC conducts cleanliness drive in Airoli
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC conducts cleanliness drive in Airoli

As part of the initiative under the ‘Majhi Vasundhara Campaign 4.0', a special cleanliness drive was organised along the shores of Airoli Creek.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC conducts cleanliness drive in Airoli | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is paying special attention to two important factors: cleanliness and environmental protection. And, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, a number of activities are being conducted involving the public to make the city clean by keeping the environment safe.

As part of this initiative, under the ‘Majhi Vasundhara Campaign 4.0,’ a special cleanliness drive was organised along the shores of Airoli Creek.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Nodal Officer Swachh Bharat Dr. Babasaheb Rajale and Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole. A large number of volunteers of the Nirdhar Foundation along with the NMMC employees enthusiastically collected the garbage stuck in the mangroves.

