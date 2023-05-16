Navi Mumbai News: NMMC objects to CIDCO's alleged auctioning of plots reserved for civic amenities, files review petition

File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken a strong objection against the city's planning agency CIDCO for allegedly auctioning plots that have reservation for civic amenities. The civic body has filed a review petition against the decision of public interest litigation (PIL) in which the High Court allowed CIDCO to auction plots.

The High Court also allowed CIDCO to issue commencement certificate (CC) and Occupation Certificate (OC) to projects on its plot.

Now, the civic body has raised concerns that the city will be deprived of civic amenities. As per the NMMC administration, the High Court decision came after it had already published the draft development (DP) plan 2018-38 of the city. However, it seems that it was overlooked while making the decision. Now, the civic administration, after taking the opinion of the experts of the urban planning department and the retired senior officers and on the advice of the senior advocates of the High Court, a review petition has been filed at the High Court.

Development plan published before High Court's decision

As per the review petition, the development plan was already published before the decision of the High Court came.

According to NMMC, CIDCO allotted plots through auction even after publishing the DP 2018-38 of the city. “Even after the publication of the DP 2018-38, it is noticed that CIDCO has distributed the plots reserved in the DP of the Municipal Corporation for residential and commercial use through the auction process. CIDCO's act of selling reserved plots for other uses other than reservation after the publication of the development plan is illegal. Due to this, the public plots required for various services and facilities will not be available to the citizens of the city and the citizens will be deprived of it. This is an attack on the basic rights of citizens,” said the official.

NMMC rejects media reports claiming CIDCO can issue CC and OC

The civic body also refuted some media reports that CIDCO can issue CC and OC. “The decision was related to some plots in Sanpada which were not reserved in the draft DP. It has also warned that the civic body will consider the construction illegal on plots having reservations in the DP and it will be demolished. It stated that it will also initiate against the Architect. “The civic body can take action by filing a case against the concerned developer for such unauthorized construction and also imposing a fine,” stated the NMMC administration.

Rajeev Mishra, a civic activist says that the two government agencies are facing off on the reservation of plots. “If plots reserved for civic amenities are not saved immediately, the consequences will be severe,” said Mishra.

