Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chief holds meeting to review progress of ongoing civic work

Rajesh Narvekar, the commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a review of the ongoing work in each department with department heads. Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, Sanjay Kakade, and other department heads were present.

During the meeting, Narvekar stressed the completion of the construction of markets at various locations in the city.

He instructed strict vigilance to ensure that hawkers do not occupy spaces outside the designated market area after stalls are provided.

Narvekar also directed the officials to expedite implementation of the night shelter centre in Ghansoli, a decision regarding the centre in Koparkhairane, and the speedy progress of the senior citizen shelter centre in Seawoods, including the timely completion of ongoing furniture work.