Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Traffic Police penalise 1513 motorists for violating traffic rules

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City Traffic Police launched a crackdown against motorists on Thursday for not following traffic rules. In a special drive, a total of 1513 motorists were penalised under the Panvel traffic unit jurisdiction. The drive was carried out under the guidance of Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) by Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Nale of Panvel City Traffic Branch.

Motorsists penalised over multipole offences

Motorists were fined for not wearing seatbelts, using black glasses in the car, entering a no-entry zone and riding motorbikes without helmets.

The Panvel City traffic unit informed that a similar drive will be carried out in days to come and more motorists will be fined for violating the traffic rules.

“Wearing a helmet for people riding two-wheelers is mandatory. From time to time, public awareness is created,” said an official from the Panvel Traffic unit. He added that the majority of two-wheelers riders wear helmets.

Traffic official stresses on benefits of wearing helmet

However, the drive is concentrated on those who are intentionally not wearing helmets. “Wearing a helmet saves the motorbike rider. It often saves lives in accidents because the head is protected and does not get hit,” said the official.

In addition, using black glass, driving without a seatbelt, triple seats in two-wheelers, and driving in no-entry were fined during the drive. Sanjay Nale, senior police inspector from the Panvel City Traffic branch said that apart from the penalty, they also created awareness among motorists to prevent accidents.

Read Also Navi Mumbai civic body penalises contractor for delayed installation of CCTV cameras in city