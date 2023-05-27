Navi Mumbai civic body penalises contractor for delayed installation of CCTV cameras in city

Representative image | ep Image/ Pixabay

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will penalise the contractor for not completing the installation of around 1,500 CCTV cameras across the city. Despite giving an extension of four months, the contractor has completed around 70% of the total work.

While the work of the control room on the first floor of the municipal headquarters in Belapur has already been completed, the work of setting up cameras in the city is still incomplete.

The Deadline

Initially, when the work order was given, the deadline for completion of the work was November 22, 2022. However, the work could not be completed on time and the civic body extended the deadline until March 31, this year.

CCTVs installed

Meanwhile, out of the proposed 1,500 cameras, around 900 high-definition cameras have already been installed. In addition, concrete foundations have been prepared for pillars for installation at more than 600 places and even 534 pillars were erected. At present, the work is going on in Belapur ward. Around 63 cameras have become operational and they are connected with the command and control at civic headquarters in Belapur. The civic chief inspected the command room and checked the quality of the live footage.

CCTV Cameras Installation

Additional City Engineer Shirish Aradwad said that the civic body penalises the contractor first for the delay and later the further course of action is being decided.Talking about the feature of cameras, a senior civic official said that these cameras include 954 fixed cameras and 165 Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras that capture 360-degree panoramic images. Apart from this, 9 thermal cameras are being installed in view of marine security keeping in view the security of coastal areas.

All the cameras will be connected to the control room (Integrated Command and Control Centre) at NMMC headquarters as well as Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. A similar monitoring room will be in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle 1.