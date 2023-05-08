Navi Mumbai: CCTV cameras installed in Airoli sectors 10 and 14 after AAP's request to NMMC officials

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started installing CCTV cameras along the road from DAV School Sector 10 in Airoli to Sector 14 in Airoli after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) met the municipal commissioner and requested CCTV cameras for safety, claimed AAP Navi Mumbai.
AAP Navi Mumbai highlighted rise in chain snatching and vehicle thefts cases in city
The outfit claimed that there has been a rise in chain snatching and vehicle thefts along the stretch and that CCTV cameras were needed. According to the party, representatives made the request to the municipal commissioner and Executive Engineer Sunil Lad.
NMMC chief orders installation of CCTV cameras, AAP expresses gratitude
Following the demand, the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar directed officials to set up CCTV cameras in the area immediately. Expressing their gratitude towards NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and Executive Engineer Mr. Sunil Lad for their prompt action, the AAP Navi Mumbai team hopes that installing CCTV cameras will deter criminals and improve the safety and security of the residents in the area.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)