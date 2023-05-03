Navi Mumbai: Civic body floats tender to set up rooftop solar systems at Vashi Hospital

NMMC Headquarters | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to set up a rooftop solar power project on the terrace of Vashi Hospital in section 10 A in Vashi. The civic body has floated a tender to appoint a contractor for supplying, installing, testing and commissioning (SITC) a 101 kWp (kilowatt 'peak') solar power system.

MMR has huge potential to generate solar energy

A number of studies indicated that MMR has a huge potential to generate solar energy. As per the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay report in 2017, Mumbai alone had the potential to generate over 1700 MW of solar energy then. Even other cities like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel have a lot of potential to tap alternative energy sources.

As per the plan, the solar power generated at the hospital rooftop will be consumed at the hospital and the surplus power will be shared with the MSEDCL. The contractor who will be appointed will have to provide a connection with electricity and a generator. In addition, the contractor will have to maintain it for five years.

NMMC had set up solar panels above Ghansoli school

Earlier, NMMC set up solar panels on the roof of its school in Ghansoli through CSR and brought down electricity bills by around 40 to 45 percent. The 15 KW solar system installed at school number 105 in Ghansoli has the capacity to generate around 45 units of electricity per day. “This supplies power to 45 class lights and fans in the school building,” said an official. Similarly, the power generated from the Vashi Hospital rooftop solar system will be used on the premises itself.

The civic body is expected to spend around Rs 42 lakh on the project and if all goes well, within a year, the system will become operational. “The civic body has a number of properties across the city and their terraces can be used for renewable energy,” said a senior civic official.

