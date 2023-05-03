Navi Mumbai: NMMC saves 25 MLD of water daily by rationing the supply

Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is saving around 25 MLD water per day by rationing the water supply in the city. The civic body claims that water saved from half-day water cuts once a week in every ward will help to meet the water supply in days to come.

Morbe dam current level at 37%

According to an official from Morbe Dam, which supplies water to the city, the current level of the dam is around 37% of the total capacity and this can meet water supply demand for the next 90 to 95 days. However, the civic body has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a "below-normal" southwest monsoon on account of El Nino. As per the forecast, the monsoon is likely to be delayed and less rainfall is expected.

Evening water cut once a week in all wards

Following a direction from the state government to manage water judiciously and prepare a crisis plan to meet the demand till the monsoon arrives in the catchment areas of the dam, the NMMC has decided to impose evening water cut once a week in all wards except Digha where water is supplied from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

With the possibility of a delay in the arrival of monsoon and scanty rainfall, NMMC started rationing water in seven wards in its jurisdiction on April 28. The civic body has imposed a half-day water cut once a week in every ward.

Morbe dam has adequate water to meet demands till August 9

During the last monsoon, the catchment area of Moreb dam received a total of 3573 mm rainfall and the dam was not overflown. “Around 480 MLD of water is withdrawn from the dam daily to supply water to the citizens of the city. Apart from the city, NMMC has to supply water to 7 villages in the Morbe area and Kamothe in the CIDCO area. NMMC area gets around 409 MLD water daily while the remaining goes to other areas,” said an official from NMMC’s Water Supply. He added that the dam has adequate water to meet the demand till August 9.