Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner inspects Morbe Dam, directs officials to provide water to affected villages

NMMC commissioner inspects Morbe Dam |

Navi Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar directed officials to ensure a smooth water supply to villages that were affected due to the Morbe Dam project during his visit to the Dam on Saturday. At least 7 villages were affected while setting up the dam project and now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is responsible for supplying water to them.

While inspecting the Morbe Dam project, which is located in Khalapur Taluka in Raigad district, the commissioner Mr Narvekar directed that outsiders should not be allowed to enter the dam area without proper permission for safety reasons. He also asked officials to pay attention to tree planting and conservation in the area.

Apart from the beautification of the dam area, the commissioner instructed officials to ensure that there should not be an encroachment on the dam area. In addition, he also directed officials to pay close attention to ensure that sand does not accumulate in the catchment area during the upcoming summer period.

The Morbe supplies around 450 MLD of water per day. The dam could not overflow due to scanty rainfall in the catchment area. However, the dam has enough water to meet the demand till September 2023. But the civic chief appealed to citizens to use water judiciously.