Mumbai: CCTVs, speedometers to be installed on route of accident site

After the death of the 58-year-old jogger, who was mowed down on Sunday during her morning run at the Worli sea-face promenade, it has come to fore that the entire stretch, considered to a frequent route for VVIPs, is a huge blind spot, with no CCTV surveillance. Now, considering the gravity of the situation, the Worli Police and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Sachin Ahir have decided to approach the civic body and the Mumbai Police to get CCTVs and speedometers installed along the 3-km-stretch.

Lack of speedometers causing trouble

Owing to the absence of cameras, the police are yet to conclude whether the victim, Rajalakshmi Vijay Ramakrishnan, was at the road's corner or attempting to cross the road when she was run over. As there were no speedometers on the route, the speed of the offending vehicle is yet to be determined. Hence, the police have handed over the vehicle to the RTO for technical investigation.

“All these questions would have been answered if there were CCTVs and speedometers at the lane. But looking forward, we are considering it to make it happen,” said Worli Police Senior Inspector Anil Koli. The idea for the technical surveillance was pitched by Ahir, who is the deputy leader of Uddhav Sena.

Worli stretch to be covered by speedometers

“We want to get it done at the earliest by skipping the lengthy government procedure of issuing a tender, managing funds, etc. Instead, I am willing to donate my MLC Funds. We will meet Mumbai Police commissioner and also the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic to commence the work as soon as possible,” said Ahir.

Installation of CCTVs and speedometers have been planned along the J K Kapur Chowk to Mela Junction hence covering the entire stretch of Worli sea-face, added the cop.

