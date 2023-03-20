 Mumbai: Traffic diversions in SoBo for Coastal Road SWD work
However, this will delay the boring work for the second tunnel by three weeks; it is now expected to finish by April 20.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
The BMC is all set to construct a stormwater drain (SWD) outfall for the coastal road project. For this, the traffic police have issued an advisory for diversions in south Mumbai. However, this will delay the boring work for the second tunnel by three weeks; it is now expected to finish by April 20. 

The first phase of the coastal road from Marine Drive to Worli, a stretch of 10.58km, is in the final stage and is expected to be completed by November this year, which calls for a new SWD channel.

Slow movement of traffic cannot be ruled out

“We will start work on the box drain as soon as the traffic is diverted. The outfall will help collect and discharge accumulated rainwater during monsoon. The duration of the work is five months, but we want to complete it before July; the additional work will continue during and after monsoon,” a civic official said.

Vis-à-vis diversions, the entire south-bound traffic on NS Road (Marine Drive) will be routed through a service road running parallel along the gymkhana. Slow movement of traffic cannot be ruled out with congestion at certain points. “In case of an urgency, southbound motorists will be allowed to take Maharshi Karve Road, which would include traffic movement through Kemps Corner, Nana Chowk, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, and Churchgate station,” an official said.

