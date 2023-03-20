Mumbai: Traffic diversions issued amid ongoing construction work for Coastal Road Project; check alternate routes | File

Mumbai Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for motorists due to the ongoing construction work of the coastal road project.

The advisory stated that the construction of Mumbai Coastal Road is in progress along NS road (Marine Drive).

The work is in its last phase of completion on Marine Drive and it has been planned by the coastal road construction agency that they need to carry out drainage outfall work on the southbound carriageway of NS road between the Taraporewala aquarium upto the Islam Gymkhana in south Mumbai, the advisory stated.

"Due to coastal road construction, SWD Drainage outfall work will be carried out on Southbound carriageway of Marine Drive (between Taraporewala Aquarium & Islam Gymkhana) for the next 5 months," as per a tweet by the traffic police.

Alternative routes have been set as follows:#MTPUpdates pic.twitter.com/mQGXO3Momc — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 19, 2023

It added that in order to carry out this construction activity, the existing southbound traffic on NS road will be routed through the service road running parallel along the Gymkhana and slow movement of vehicular traffic cannot be ruled out with traffic congestion at certain points.

The advisory said that all vehicle users have been advised to avoid vehicles on N.S. road (Marine Drive) southbound--unless there's an urgency--to avoid traffic congestion.

It added that motorists have been advised to take alternate routes to avoid congested roads and slow movement.

As per the advisory, the alternate routes will be as follows:

Motorists intending to travel to south Mumbai (Colaba, Cuffe parade, Churchgate, Nariman Point) are advised to use Maharashi Karve Road for their travel and use the following routes.

-Kemps Corner, Nana Chowk, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction, Godrej Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

- Peddar Road, RTI Junction, Cecil Junction, Sukh Sagar Junction, take a left turn, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

- Walkeshwar, Bandstand, Wilson College, Chowpatty, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

"People are requested to bear the present inconvenience caused to them for a better tomorrow," the advisory concluded.