Mumbai: Traffic curbs for MNS' Gudi Padwa function in Dadar's Shivaji Park; check details | Representative Image

Mumbai: As part of the Padwa Melawa celebration, organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) at Shivaji Park, Dadar on Wednesday, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued new traffic diversion and restrictions.

As per the notification, a huge crowd is expected at Shivaji Park with vehicles from Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway, which will create traffic congestion, especially on the road leading to the venue.

Several roads will be made a ‘No-Parking’ zone and also will be restricted for motorists to enter

They are: SVS Road – from Siddhivinayak Mandir up to Yes Bank junction. The alternative route is to take a right turn at the Siddhivinayak temple junction to S.K Bole Road, Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church – take a left turn towards Gokhale Road – L.J Road.

The Keluskar Road from Raja Badhe Chowk junction – south and northbound – will be restricted, and the alternative route is L.J Road – Gokhale Road – Steel Man junction then right turn towards SVS Road.

M.B Raut Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg (road no.5), from Lt. Dilip Gupte Road will be a no-parking, no-entry zone, and the alternative is to go via Raja Bade Junction towards L.J Road.

Instead of going via Gadkari Junction up to Keluskar Road (south and northbound), motorists shall use M.B Raut Road.

Meanwhile, Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg – from Shivaji Park Gate no. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple junction, and N.C Kelkar Marg – from Gadkari junction up to Hanuman temple junction, too will be a ‘No-Parking’ zone.

Instruction for vehicles ferrying Padwa Melawa participants

The instructions for vehicles who are ferrying the participants to Padwa Melawa are supposed to drop them at Alightment Point and proceed for parking at designated parking places.

Vehicles coming from the Western and the Northern suburbs via WEH are to drop the participants on Senapati Bapat road between Matunga Railway station to Ruparel College area – then proceed for parking at Mahim Reti Bunder, India Bulls Finance Center PPL Parking, Kamgar Maidan and on Senapati Bapat Road. The lighter motor vehicles can be parked at Kohinoor PPL.

Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi Mumbai via EEH shall alight participants near Dadar TT Circle and proceed for parking towards Five Gardens, Matunga and RAK four-way road. The ones coming from BA Road too shall use the same parking areas.

Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using the Veer Savarkar Road shall alight participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and proceed to park at India Bulls Finance Center PPL parking and Appasaheb Marathe Road.