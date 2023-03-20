Dhol-Tasha, Dhvaj and Jhanj: Mumbaikars all set for Gudi Padwa

People in Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa celebrate the festival as ‘Gudi Padwa’. To mark new beginnings, people buy new clothes and decorate their homes with mango leaves and flowers |

As March 22 closes in, Nikhil Kalawint is sure of the grand show they will put up on Gudi Padwa. Kalawint is part of the 450-strong team that will perform dhvaj patak, lezim and other performances on the day of Gudi Padwa in Girgaon.

“This time there is a team of around 450 people. Many are from the younger generation. There will be dhol tasha, dhvaj and jhanj which are similar to lezim,” said Kalawint.

All you need to know about Gudi Padwa

Considered to be one of the most important festivals, Gudi Padwa is celebrated in every Marathi house-hold. A bamboo stick is tied with silk cloth mostly yellow or saffron on which a Kalash (pot) is placed upside down. The Gudi also consists of various garlands made of neem and mango leaves among others. This is placed on the right side as it indicates the active soul. Each of the components that form part of the Gudi has a symbolic meaning - pot for completeness, cloth (dhvaj) for victory, sugar crystals for humility and respectfulness and mango twigs for immortality.

The Gudi is considered a sign of victory. It is said to be hoisted to resemble the victory of Rama over Ravana. It is also known as Brahma dwaj (flag).

“In the morning, the male members put on the Gudi. We pray and put haldi-kum kum. Traditionally, this was put on a very high stick. Due to lack of space, we now put it on the balcony or near a window. People try to do something auspicious on this day. Before sunset we do prayers again and Gudi is brought down,” said Saili Mahagaonkar.

She added, “We also meet elders on this day and seek their blessings. People try to wear traditional clothes on this day with Paithani sari, dhoti kurta and feta. In our house, neem leaves are given in milk for good health and a number of delicacies are prepared that include shrikhand, puri, puran poli, jalebi and matha. People have different combinations that they try. Five to seven vegetables and other dishes, dal, rice, masale bhat are prepared. On the right side are healthy vegetables and to the left are sweet dishes. One is expected to eat more on the right side.”