Indore: Basant Panchami and R-Day celebrations by Radhaswami Satsang Parivar culminate with rifle shooting

Indore: Basant Panchami and Republic Day celebrations culminate at Radhaswami Satsang Parivar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Basant Panchami and Republic Day celebrations by Akhil Vishwa Radhaswami Satsang Parivar culminated with rifle shooting on Sunday. The organisation celebrated Basant Panchami and Republic Day all over the world including Indore and its surrounding areas with enthusiasm, devotion and a message of environment protection.

FP Photo

On this occasion, various religious, cultural and sports programs along with baby shows and other competitions were organised at Radhaswami Satsang headquarters, Dayalbagh and its various centres located in the country and abroad.

FP Photo

People of every age group associated with the organisation participated in the celebrations with ardour. The main event was organised at Radhaswami Satsang headquarters situated in Dayalbagh, Agra under the guidance of Radhaswami Satsang, chief acharya Prof. Prem Saran Satsangi.

FP Photo

The event was attended by people from all over the world virtually, through e-cascade.

FP Photo

Celebrations with the message of environment protection

On this occasion, Satsang Colony was specially decorated, keeping the theme of the celebration in mind and thus taking special care of the environment. Mostly solar powered LED lights and bulbs were used for decorations. Winners of various competitions held during the celebration were rewarded as well.

FP Photo

Special significance of Basant Panchami

Media coordinator of the organisation said that according to Radhaswami Satsang Samvat, the year 2005 is going on. “Basant Panchami has a special significance for the organisation as it was on the occasion of Basant Panchami on February 15, 1861 that the first acharya of Radhaswami Math, Param Purush Puran Dhani Huzur Swami Ji Maharaj brought ‘satsang’ among the masses with the message of salvation”, he said.

FP Photo

“The fifth acharya of the organisation, Sahebji Maharaj laid the foundation for the establishment of Radhaswami Satsang headquarters in Dayalbagh, Agra by sowing a mulberry plant on January 20, 1915, on the occasion of Basant Panchami. This introduced the whole universe to the new ‘satsang’ culture”, he further added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)