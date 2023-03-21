Chaitra Navratri 2023: Sweet recipes to make Gudi Padwa really good | FPJ

March 22 is an auspicious day as the Chaitra Navratri starts on this day. Gudi Padwa and Ugadi will also, be celebrated on the same day. Even, Ramzan is expected to start from this day.

It is festive time and time for some special treat. Sweets are an integral part of any Indian festival. You can make Basundi and Mohanthal Ladoos at home with these recipes.

Basundi

Basundi |

Ingredients:

2 litres of full fat milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

7-8 strands saffron (soaked in 2 tbsps. of warm milk)

2 tbsp of pistachios

7-8 blanched and peeled almonds

Method:

Cut the blanched almonds, chop the pistachios and set aside. Boil milk in a large heavy bottomed wide vessel on high flame. Once it comes to a boil, reduce flame to low and allow to simmer for 12-15 minutes, stirring in intervals of 2-3 minutes. Add sugar. Keep stirring constantly.

Allow the milk to simmer till it has thicken and has reduced the quantity to half. Add cardamom powder. Cook for few minutes and allow it to cool. Garnish with almonds and pistachio.

Mohanthal Ladoos

Mohanthal Ladoos |

Ingredients:

2 cups besan flour karkara

3 tbsp melted ghee

6 tbsp milk

1 cup melted ghee 1

1/4 cups sugar

5 tsp milk

1 tbsp rose water optional

1/4 tsp elaichi powder

1/4 tsp saffron

1/2 tap ghee for greasing

1 tbsp chopped pistachios for sprinkling

1 tbsp cut almonds for sprinkling

Method:

Take saffron and ½ tsp warm water in a bowl, mix well and keep aside. Combine the besan, 3 tbsp of melted ghee and 3 tbsp of milk in a deep bowl and mix well using your fingertips till no lumps remain. Gently press it to even out the mixture. Cover with a lid and keep aside for 30 minutes. Break the lumps lightly with your fingertips and sieve it. Keep aside.

Heat the ghee in a brass vessel on a high flame for 1 minute. Add the sieved besan mixture, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes, or till the mixture turns brown in colour, while stirring continuously. Remove from the flame and keep aside to cool for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the sugar and 1 cup of water in a deep non-stick pan, mix well and cook on a high flame for 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.

Lower the flame to slow, when it boils, add 2 tsp of milk, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Lower the flame to slow and cook for 7 minutes, or till the syrup is of 1.5 thread consistency, while stirring occasionally.

Add the rose water and mix well. Keep aside. Add the cardamom powder, saffron-water mixture and sugar syrup to the cooled besan mixture. Mix well and stir for approx. 3 to 4 minutes, while stirring continuously or till the mixture cools. Make round Ladoos.

