Mumbaikar 'Pigeons' Urge Kindness In PETA India Appeal To BMC

Members of Peta protest against BMC and Government over ban on pigeon feeding at Fort in Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

In geographic pigeon masks dressed as quintessential Mumbaikars, supporters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India staged a demonstration at Flora Fountain appealing continuation of pigeon feeding.

Opposition to BMC Ban on Feeding

Following the recent ban on feeding pigeons and the shuttering of age-old kabutar khanas by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), five PETA India supporters gathered near the iconic Flora Fountain in Fort, highlighting that pigeons are members of our community and should not be left to starve. The demonstrators, dressed as an auto driver, Bollywood fan, woman in Navari saree, office goer and man in a kurta and dhoti, held signs that read, “We are Mumbaikars too, please be kind to us.”

Call for Practical Alternatives

Utkarsh Garg, campaigns coordinator at PETA India, said, “Pigeons are Mumbaikars simply trying to survive, just as we are, and abruptly stopping their feeding after generations is causing them to suffer. Replacing the feeding ban with reasonable feeding timings and cleaning schedules would show Mumbai respects tradition and leads practically and with compassion.”

Health Risk Concerns Dismissed

PETA India alleged that the fears around pigeon-related health risks are exaggerated citing an RTI response from Mumbai’s three largest civic hospitals, which shows that only 0.3% of respiratory illness cases in 2024 were linked to pigeon exposure. It also highlighted an International research, which demonstrates that the risk of disease transmission from pigeons to humans is very low, even for people who are in close and regular contact with them.

Global Humane Practices Suggested

On August 23, The Free Press Journal reported that PETA India proposed three practical steps to the government to address concerns while safeguarding pigeons and the tradition of feeding. It included designating specific feeding times and hubs at kabutar khanas, ensuring regular cleaning and sanitation at these sites, and installing multilingual messages educating the public on proper feeding practices and the minimal health risks posed by pigeons.

Appeal to State Leadership

The organisation also wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on a pigeon population control method successfully implemented in several European cities. This approach combines the other measures PETA India has recommended with dovecotes that allow the replacement of eggs with dummy eggs. The system can be implemented easily and would allow Mumbai to reduce pigeon numbers gradually and humanely, while maintaining pigeon welfare, cultural and religious practices, PETA India said.

Cultural Importance of Kabutar Khanas

“Mumbai’s kabutar khanas are century-old spaces of cultural and religious importance, where countless citizens experience comfort and fulfilment in feeding pigeons. The birds, who have been fed at these places for generations, depend on this food source for survival. Criminalising or dismantling traditional feeding sites risks cruelty and would undermine the spirit of our constitutional duty to show compassion to all living beings, as well as the prevention of cruelty to animals act,” read a statement from PETA India.