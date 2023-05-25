 Panvel: APMC gets new chairman and deputy, MVA candidates elected unopposed 
Panvel: APMC gets new chairman and deputy, MVA candidates elected unopposed 

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
On Wednesday, Panvel Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) got its new memebers onboard after an election. It was noted that Mahavikas Aghadi candidates won both chairman and deputy chairman posts unopposed. Narayan Sheth Gharat was elected as chairman along with deputy chairman Sunil Sonawle.

MLA Jayant Prabhakar Patil, Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader and Maharashtra State General Secretary said that 17 candidates were elected unopposed and the Panvel APMC is now completely under the control of the Mahavikas Aghadi. 

"Our responsibility has increased, to follow up with CIDCO and make available the plot required for the grand Panvel APMC market and main building,” JP Patil said.

