Navi Mumbai: Mango prices drop after good supply in Vashi's APMC market |

Navi Mumbai: The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi has been receiving around 80,000 boxes of mangoes per day and this has brought down its prices. Traders say that a large quantity is arriving from the Konkan region.

Wholesale price has come down to Rs 200 to Rs 300 per dozen: trader at APMC

Now, mangoes are available from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 per box, each box containing from 4 dozen to 8 dozen, depending upon size. “The mangoes are available for common people as the wholesale price has come down to just Rs 200 to Rs 300 per dozen,” said a trader.

Mango supply has increased in past month

Mango starts arriving at the beginning of January every year. However, the supply of mango increased in April and May. People wait a whole year for mango - the king of fruits. “The price will come down after an increase in supply,” said Pansare.

Other varieties flocking in from Raigad and Karnataka

Meanwhile, other varieties of mangoes from Raigad in Maharashtra and Karnataka are also arriving.