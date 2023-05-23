 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chief inspects pre-monsoon preparation; holds coordination meet with officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC chief inspects pre-monsoon preparation; holds coordination meet with officials

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chief inspects pre-monsoon preparation; holds coordination meet with officials

He held a held a coordination meeting with government authorities and voluntary organizations as part of pre-monsoon preparation in the NMMC area.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chief inspects pre-monsoon preparation; holds coordination meet with officials |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation chief Rajesh Narvekar who is also the Chairman of the city’s Disaster Management Committee held a coordination meeting with government authorities and voluntary organizations as part of pre-monsoon preparation in the NMMC area.

During the meeting, he emphasized that citizens should not face any obstacles during the monsoon, and all pre-monsoon tasks should be completed within the specified timeframe. Maintaining regular communication during the monsoon season was also highlighted.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Water level of Ransai Dam drops, stock to last till June 20
article-image

The Commissioner issued directives to expedite ongoing natural drainage cleaning, gutter desilting, and waste disposal vehicle cleaning activities carried out by the corporation at an accelerated pace.

Following the meeting, department officials and Deputy Commissioners conducted inspections of areas prone to landslides. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chief inspects pre-monsoon preparation; holds coordination meet with...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chief inspects pre-monsoon preparation; holds coordination meet with...

Navi Mumbai News: PMC takes women's self-help group to Surat for educational tour

Navi Mumbai News: PMC takes women's self-help group to Surat for educational tour

Navi Mumbai News: Water level of Ransai Dam drops, stock to last till June 20

Navi Mumbai News: Water level of Ransai Dam drops, stock to last till June 20

Mumbai Gig Guide: Lucky Ali to Lil’Desi Music Fest; 'O Sanam'! Here are our top recommendations

Mumbai Gig Guide: Lucky Ali to Lil’Desi Music Fest; 'O Sanam'! Here are our top recommendations

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai