Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chief inspects pre-monsoon preparation; holds coordination meet with officials |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation chief Rajesh Narvekar who is also the Chairman of the city’s Disaster Management Committee held a coordination meeting with government authorities and voluntary organizations as part of pre-monsoon preparation in the NMMC area.

During the meeting, he emphasized that citizens should not face any obstacles during the monsoon, and all pre-monsoon tasks should be completed within the specified timeframe. Maintaining regular communication during the monsoon season was also highlighted.

The Commissioner issued directives to expedite ongoing natural drainage cleaning, gutter desilting, and waste disposal vehicle cleaning activities carried out by the corporation at an accelerated pace.

Following the meeting, department officials and Deputy Commissioners conducted inspections of areas prone to landslides.