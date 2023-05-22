 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC sets up 92 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle centres across the city
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC sets up 92 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle centres across the city

Waste management based on the principles of reducing waste, promoting reuse, and facilitating recycling are of great importance.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Fpj

As part of the “Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shahar” initiative directed by the Swachh Bharat Mission, a unique ‘Recycle Mart’ has been set up at D'Mart in Belapur. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has started the 'Three R's' (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) concept as part of the '21 Days Challenge’.

Waste management based on the principles of reducing waste, promoting reuse, and facilitating recycling are of great importance. The objective is to minimize waste, encourage the reuse of items, and establish effective recycling processes. The NMMC has already implemented various innovative programs aligned with these objectives.

New initiative receives a great response

One such successful program is the establishment of collection centres for household items, enabling the distribution of items to those in need. This initiative, known as Give What's Old, take what's Needed, has received enthusiastic responses from residents and gained national recognition.

The central government has now announced the launch of similar 'Three R' centres nationwide. Continuing its commitment to innovation, the NMMC has introduced 'Three R Centres' at 92 locations across the city. One such centre was at the D-Mart in Sector 15, CBD Belapur, on Saturday, May 20. 

