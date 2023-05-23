 Navi Mumbai News: Water level of Ransai Dam drops, stock to last till June 20
According to an official from MIDC, 10 MLD water has been requested from CIDCO. However, they are getting only 5 MLD daily.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously as the water level in the Ransai dam that supplies water to 24 Gram Panchayat, Uran Municipal Council including ONGC and BPCL colony has plummeted.

As per the official, the water level available in the dam can only meet the requirement till June 20. There is a significant drop in water levels and the current level of water in the dam is 91.08 feet.

Official asks citizen to use water judiciously

At present, the daily water requirement for Uran taluka stands at 35 MLD. According to an official from MIDC, 10 MLD water has been requested from CIDCO. However, they are getting only 5 MLD daily.

“If there is a delay in the arrival of the monsoon, there will be a difficult situation as the water level can meet the demand until June 20. We have urged citizens to utilize water judiciously,” said the official. 

Navi Mumbai News: Water level of Ransai Dam drops, stock to last till June 20

