 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tops Maharashtra In City E-Governance Index 2026 With Record 9.11 Score
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tops Maharashtra In City E-Governance Index 2026 With Record 9.11 Score

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tops Maharashtra In City E-Governance Index 2026 With Record 9.11 Score

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation ranked first among 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra in the City E-Governance Index 2026 with a score of 9.11. The recognition follows a statewide evaluation of digital services, transparency and accessibility. The civic body’s 24x7 online services, e-office system, ERP integration and AI-backed Smart City initiatives drove the top ranking.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
NMMC headquarters | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ranked first among 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra in the City E-Governance Index (CEGI) 2026, securing a score of 9.11 and setting a new benchmark for digital governance in the state.

The rankings were announced by the Policy Research Organization (PRO), Pune, following a comprehensive evaluation conducted between November 1 and December 31, 2025. The assessment examined official websites, mobile applications and social media handles of 29 municipal corporations and was based on hundreds of parameters under three core pillars — service availability, administrative transparency and digital accessibility. The Pune Municipal Corporation secured the second position in the state.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Corporator Poonam Mithun Patil Objects To NMMC Meeting Over Alleged...
article-image

According to PRO President Tanmay Kanitkar, the index included a comparative analysis of e-governance initiatives undertaken by municipal corporations over the past five years. NMMC’s score of 9.11 marked a significant leap, placing it directly at the top of the state rankings.

The civic body’s achievement has been attributed to its wide range of citizen-centric digital services, seamless online transactions, efficient grievance redressal mechanisms and regularly updated official website along with the “My NMMC” mobile application. The corporation currently provides 24x7 online services enabling citizens to obtain certificates, pay taxes, register complaints and track the status of their applications from home, thereby reducing the need for physical visits to offices.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Court Acquits Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl, Cites Personal Dispute & Inconsistent Testimony
Thane Court Acquits Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl, Cites Personal Dispute & Inconsistent Testimony
TG EAPCET Registration 2026: Link Activates From 11:30 AM Tomorrow; Check Details to Apply Here
TG EAPCET Registration 2026: Link Activates From 11:30 AM Tomorrow; Check Details to Apply Here
Ola Electric Shares Rebound After Four-Day Fall, Bombay High Court Stays Arrest Warrant Against CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola Electric Shares Rebound After Four-Day Fall, Bombay High Court Stays Arrest Warrant Against CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of Elimination Among 9 Nominated Contestants
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of Elimination Among 9 Nominated Contestants

NMMC has also implemented a comprehensive e-office system, facilitating paperless administration through digital file movement, online approvals and electronic record maintenance. In addition, an integrated ERP-based system has been introduced to streamline inter-departmental coordination and improve administrative efficiency.

Read Also
NMMC Organises 124 Health Camps Ahead Of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Shaheedi Samagam
article-image

As part of its Smart City initiatives, the corporation has deployed an adaptive traffic management system to improve vehicular flow, installed CCTV cameras integrated with AI-based surveillance for enhanced security, developed data analytics dashboards for real-time monitoring and introduced citizen communication platforms to strengthen public engagement.

The impact of these measures has resulted in reduced office visits, faster service delivery, improved transparency and strengthened public trust in civic administration. Officials stated that the initiatives are aligned with the objectives of the Digital India programme and the Maharashtra e-governance policy aimed at empowering local self-government institutions.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Only Urban Local Body In India To Win 2 National Gold Awards For Green Energy...
article-image

Mayor Sujata Patil and Deputy Mayor Dasharath Bhagat congratulated the Information and Technology Department and civic staff for the achievement, while acknowledging the cooperation of citizens.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said the top ranking reflects the corporation’s sustained focus on citizen-centric and technology-driven governance. “Continuous efforts of our officers and employees as well as the active participation of citizens as made the achievement possible. We remain committed to expanding AI-based services, strengthening cyber security and achieving complete paperless administration to make our digital services more inclusive and robust,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Court Acquits Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl, Cites Personal Dispute &...
Thane Court Acquits Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl, Cites Personal Dispute &...
Jalgaon Horror Averted: Doctors, Plumber Save 3.5-Year-Old Child After Head Gets Stuck In Aluminium...
Jalgaon Horror Averted: Doctors, Plumber Save 3.5-Year-Old Child After Head Gets Stuck In Aluminium...
Mumbai: Samco Mutual Fund CBO Pankit Vijay Shah Found Dead In Andheri; Police Probe Underway
Mumbai: Samco Mutual Fund CBO Pankit Vijay Shah Found Dead In Andheri; Police Probe Underway
Maharashtra: NCP Demands CBI Probe Into Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra: NCP Demands CBI Probe Into Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 18, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies As Overall AQI Drops To 85...
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 18, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies As Overall AQI Drops To 85...