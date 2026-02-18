Senior IAS Officer Vivek Bhimanwar Sworn In As Maharashtra Public Service Commission Chairman |

Mumbai: Senior IAS officer Vivek L. Bhimanwar on Wednesday took oath as the Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), assuming charge of the state’s premier recruitment authority. The oath of office was administered by Acharya Devvrat at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Bhimanwar on his appointment, expressing confidence in his leadership at a time when the commission is handling multiple large-scale recruitment processes.

With this appointment, Bhimanwar takes charge of the constitutional body responsible for conducting competitive examinations and selecting candidates for Group A and Group B posts across various state government departments. The MPSC plays a critical role in ensuring a steady supply of qualified officers to the Maharashtra administration.

Who Is Vivek L. Bhimanwar?

An officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 2009 batch, Maharashtra cadre, Vivek L. Bhimanwar brings with him extensive administrative experience. Born on February 24, 1966, Bhimanwar holds degrees in LL.B. and M.Sc., reflecting a strong academic background alongside his bureaucratic career. He has previously served as the Transport Commissioner in the Government of Maharashtra, among other key assignments.

Bhimanwar is expected to focus on improving transparency, efficiency and timeliness in recruitment processes. Addressing delays in examination cycles, expediting result declarations and strengthening institutional reforms are likely to be among his immediate priorities.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission is responsible for staffing crucial departments such as revenue, police, public works, education and finance. Any delays or inefficiencies in its functioning have a direct impact on governance and service delivery across the state. In recent years, aspirants have repeatedly raised concerns over examination schedules and prolonged recruitment timelines.

Bhimanwar Likely To Assume Charge With Immediate Effect

Reports citing sources indicated that Bhimanwar will assume charge with immediate effect and begin reviewing pending recruitment cycles in the coming months. His tenure is expected to bring administrative clarity and procedural streamlining to the commission’s operations.

The appointment is being seen as important, with the state government hoping that Bhimanwar’s experience and administrative acumen will help restore confidence among aspirants and ensure smoother functioning of Maharashtra’s top recruitment body.

