 Navi Mumbai: MIDC Takes Action To Address Water Woes In Taloja Industries Following TIA Warning
Following issues raised by TIA, the MIDC engineers met with TIA representatives and presented short-term and long-term measures.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: After Taloja Industries Association (TIA) warned to hit the road if the water supply issue is not resolved early this month, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has presented measures to resolve water-related issues in the industrial area.

Apart from sharing water supply status on a daily basis with the industry body, the MIDC will also study the feeder line and Barvi Grid through a specialised consulting agency to resolve water supply and distribution issues.

TIA flooded with water problem complaints

Earlier, TIA was filled with complaints of water problems from industrial units. They had alleged that the water supply to the industrial units was extremely poor and industrial units had to cut their production.

MIDC to install 50 booster pumps

As part of the short-term measures, apart from sharing daily information regarding water supplied to the Taloja Industrial area, MIDC will install around 50 booster pumps at selected locations to ensure good water flow. It will also replace certain valves and provide valves at required locations in the Engineering Zone for smooth assured supply. In addition, it will fix the water leakages and illegal connections along the feeder line to get maximum water supply.

Similarly, apart from studying the feeder line and Barvi Grid through a specialized consulting agency to resolve the water supply and distribution issues, it will work on making a provision of a dedicated GSR (Ground Service Reservoir) with a pump house arrangement for adequate storage in Taloja Industrial Area.

The MIDC official also assured representatives of TIA that they will resolve the water issues as soon as possible to give consented water supply to industrial units.

