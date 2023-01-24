Navi Mumbai: Two-day Taloja MIDC Expo 2023 commences today

Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: The two-day Taloja MIDC Expo 2023 on vendor development started today at Taloja MIDC in Raigad.

The expo is being organised by Taloja Industrial Association (TIA) in association with the MSME Development and Facilitation Office DFO (Ministry of MSME, Central Government of India undertaking).

The knowledge partner for the event is–PCE (Pillai College of Engineering, Panvel).

The event will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Industries Minister Prashant Thakur. Speaking about the objective of the exhibition program, TIA President Satish Shetty said that the programme was organised to support the public procurement policy (PPP) for micro and small enterprises (MSES).

The following objectives will be served through the programme:

1. It will talk about the various government schemes and policies, meant for the development of MSMEs, which would aid in their promotion and development.

2. It will promote and develop the MSME sector in the Taloja MIDC area, by supporting the marketing of their Industrial products and services.

3. MSME Development Institute, Mumbai will be inviting Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) for this program. This will include various Government departments, such as Railways-Konkan Railway, Central Railway, Mazgaon Dock, NPCIL, IOCL, MRVCL, IREL India Limited, GAIL, HPCL, BPCL RCF etc

4. During the program, an Industrial Exhibition will be held, wherein Industries in Taloja MIDC can showcase their Industrial products.

5. The program will also have a technical session about Udyam Aadhar registrations, Vendor Registration procedures of CPSEs, Registration and Procurement through Government e Marketplace (GeM portal).

