Navi Mumbai police to start Women's Help Desk in all police station

Navi Mumbai Police has decided to start a Women's Help Desk in every police station in Navi Mumbai to redress the complaints of women. This decision of the police commissioner has been welcomed as it will help in solving their problems along with creating a sense of security among women.

Earlier, the former corporator from Nerul Saroj Rohidas Patil met the police commissioner Milind Bharambe and raised a couple of issues related to women. Among others, the hesitation among women to approach the police was one of them. Patil who is also the coordinator of the women's cell of Shiv Sena Balasaheb (Shinde) said that women often hesitate to go to the police station as they are not comfortable discussing issues with men police personnel. “If there is a separate women's help desk at the police station, women will visit the police station and discuss their issues,” said Patil.

A letter sent by the administrative department of Navi Mumbai informed her that the plan is underway to set up a women's help desk at each police station in zones I and II. "However, the plan is at a very initial stage and it will take a little time to take shape," said a senior police official.

In addition, the Patil also raised concern about women's safety in high-footfall areas and demanded the presence of women cops.

According to Navi Mumbai police, for the safety of women, a special patrolling team by women police officials was already started a long ago in both zones by the Navi Mumbai Police. “For the patrolling, women police officers were appointed, and they visit different areas like other patrolling teams and address complaints received from the control room promptly,” said the senior police official.

Patil expressed pleasure as the police took all the issues seriously and decided to start a separate help desk for women.

