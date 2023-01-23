Mumbai: MU postpones exams due to Maharashtra MLC elections; read details here

Picture for representation |

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls are nearing for five seats (two graduates’ and three teachers’ constituencies), Mumbai University has released an official notification on the postponement of exam papers due to the same.

The elections, slated to be held on January 30, have led to the postponement of thirty exams that were supposed to be held on the same date.

These particular exams will be held on February 7 as against January 30, according to the new notification. It is to be noted that the time and venue of the papers will remain the same and will witness no change.

Here are the exam papers which have been postponed:

1. Humanities: MA Sem III, MA Sem II, Sem IV

2. Law: LLM : Sem III, BBA -LLB Sem III

3. Engineering: SE Sem III

4. Science: M.Sc Sem IV, M.Sc Part II.

5. Commerce: M.Com Part II

Maharashtra's Union of Secular Teachers (MUST) had written a letter urging for postponement on January 20, 2023.

The union expects the exams to be conducted later on. The MU has already postponed the paper to a week later on February 7.

