 UP Secondary Education Directorate Terminates Services Of 22 Teachers In Azamgarh After Discovery Of Forged Academic Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Secondary Education Directorate Terminates Services Of 22 Teachers In Azamgarh After Discovery Of Forged Academic Documents

UP Secondary Education Directorate Terminates Services Of 22 Teachers In Azamgarh After Discovery Of Forged Academic Documents

District inspectors of schools concerned have been directed to terminate the services of these teachers, recover salaries paid to them till now and lodge FIRs against them, the order issued by the director, Secondary Education said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
UP Secondary Education Directorate Terminates Services Of 22 Teachers In Azamgarh After Discovery Of Forged Academic Documents | FPJ

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Directorate on Wednesday terminated the services of 22 assistant teachers in Azamgarh division after their academic documents were found to be forged, officials said on Wednesday.

District inspectors of schools concerned have been directed to terminate the services of these teachers, recover salaries paid to them till now and lodge FIRs against them, the order issued by the director, Secondary Education said.

Applications had been invited through newspaper advertisements to fill vacant posts of male and female assistant teachers in the graduate pay scale according to a directive issued by Director, Secondary Education on April 21, 2014, the officials said.

Read Also
Nagpur University Result Confusion Sparks Outrage As BBA Students Receive B.Com Mark Sheets, Many...
article-image

Candidates were to be selected strictly on merit, based on quality points derived from their high school, intermediate, graduate and teacher-training qualifications.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police

During intensive verification of records of candidates selected through counselling, 22 were found to have submitted forged mark sheets and certificates, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2026: Two-Paper Combinations Announced By IIT Guwahati, Registration Starts On August 25

GATE 2026: Two-Paper Combinations Announced By IIT Guwahati, Registration Starts On August 25

Viral Video Questions IIMT’s ₹1.8 Cr Salary Claim, Alleges Misleading Ad

Viral Video Questions IIMT’s ₹1.8 Cr Salary Claim, Alleges Misleading Ad

SSC Shortened Exam Notice Duration From 45 Days To Around 21 Days: Govt In Rajya Sabha

SSC Shortened Exam Notice Duration From 45 Days To Around 21 Days: Govt In Rajya Sabha

Gujarat Child Rights Panel Seeks Report On Class 10 Student’s Murder In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Child Rights Panel Seeks Report On Class 10 Student’s Murder In Ahmedabad

Rashtriya Raksha University Declared Institution Of National Importance

Rashtriya Raksha University Declared Institution Of National Importance