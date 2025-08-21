 Nagpur University Result Confusion Sparks Outrage As BBA Students Receive B.Com Mark Sheets, Many Marked Absent
Nagpur University Result Confusion Sparks Outrage As BBA Students Receive B.Com Mark Sheets, Many Marked Absent

Nagpur University students faced confusion and outrage after BBA exam takers received B.Com mark sheets and some were marked absent despite attending exams.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Nagpur University Result Confusion Sparks Student Outrage Over BBA-BCom Mix-Up | Image: X

A wave of chaos swept through students in Nagpur after several who appeared for BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) examinations received B.Com (Bachelor of Commerce) mark sheets instead. According to media reports, the incident occurred at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), leaving students shocked and prompting them to approach university officials with formal complaints.

According to reports, second-semester BCom (NEP) students from at least three affiliated colleges were also marked absent in certain papers, despite having attended the summer examinations. These results were declared earlier this month after a three-month delay.

Adding to the confusion, many students who believed they were enrolled in the BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) programme found their marksheets issued under BCom (Bachelor of Commerce), with “Business Administration” listed as a major. This led to widespread misunderstanding, with students thinking their results were incorrect, as per the media reports.

Nagpur University allowed colleges to offer Business Administration as a major under the BCom degree, while the BBA programme falls under AICTE regulations, which involve stricter permissions and higher fees. To avoid this, many colleges chose to enroll students in BCom with Business Administration as a major.

This year also marked the first time the university’s exam section independently conducted exams and processed results using the new 50:50 evaluation formula, replacing the previous college-led system. The new marksheets include nine assessment modules, further complicating matters for students unfamiliar with the changes.

According to the TOI report, Deputy Registrar Manish Zodpe confirmed that absentee errors have been corrected. He added that many students were unaware of the new NEP exam scheme and advised them to verify their course details with their respective colleges to clear any confusion.

